Help us get medical care for our 6 fur babies

We're asking for help because four of our kittens have become sick, and we currently don't have the financial resources to get all of our cats the veterinary care they need.





We have six cats total. Our two adult cats are 6 and 4 years old, and our four kittens are about 8 months old. The kittens have been showing signs of illness, and we are deeply worried about them. They have been throwing up bile for two days now and one of them is pregnant. We don't know what's causing it, and they need professional veterinary care to be diagnosed and treated.





In addition to the illness, none of our cats are currently up to date on the routine veterinary care they need. We lost our jobs in November 2025 and have been unsuccessful at finding new work as of now, but we are desperately searching every day.





We're raising funds to cover:

*Veterinary exams for all 6 cats

*Vaccinations and routine care

*Diagnostic testing for the 4 sick kittens

*Medications and treatment recommended by the veterinarian

*Emergency expenses if any serious conditions are discovered





These cats are family to us. We're doing everything we can but the cost of caring for six cats has become more than we can manage on our own. They are very spoiled fur babies, they drink nothing but the safest water, they have never gone without food, they always have fresh litter and on occasion they eat parboiled plain boneless chicken for a treat. We will go without food before they do.





Any donation, no matter the amount, would mean the world to us and to our cats. If you can't donate, sharing this fundraiser would help us tremendously.





We have tried all avenues to take care of the situation to no avail, this fundraiser is our last hope. We have been denied Scratchpay 3 times, we won't be approved for care credit as we don't have any credit and we can not currently afford monthly payments for pet insurance on top of paying out of pocket for the vet bill and waiting on the reimbursement. All funds raised will be used solely on our babies, we will be happy to post all updates and pictures of all vet paperwork as well as pictures.





Thank you for reading and for caring about our beautiful babies