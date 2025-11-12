Help Us Get Married and Build Our Future

Hi everyone, my name is Nureddin. I am raising money because I want to marry the woman I love and start our life together.





I am engaged to an amazing girl who means everything to me. She is far away from me, and being separated from the person I love has been very difficult. My biggest dream is to be able to marry her and finally have the chance to build a future together.





I am currently an apprentice and I do my best to work and save money, but unfortunately I don't earn enough to cover all the costs of getting married and bringing us closer together. I never imagined that money would become such a big obstacle between me and the person I want to spend my life with.





I am asking for help from anyone who is willing to support us. Every donation, no matter how small, would mean so much to me and bring us one step closer to our wedding and our future together.





If you cannot donate, simply sharing this fundraiser would also help us a lot.





Thank you from the bottom of my heart for reading.