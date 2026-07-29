Help us get into a home after fire

Help Our Family Get Back Into a Home After a Fire





On May 22, our family's life changed in an instant when a fire displaced us from our home. Since then, we have been doing everything we can to keep moving forward while caring for our two young children, ages 4 and 8.





We have spent the past several weeks living in temporary housing, trying to rebuild our lives while waiting for our renters insurance claim to be processed. Unfortunately, although our claim remains active, we are still waiting on Loss of Use assistance and have not received the funds we need to secure stable housing.





The good news is that we have found an apartment and signed a lease. The final obstacle is coming up with the $3,554 needed for the move-in costs, including the security deposit, first month's rent, and associated move-in expenses.





This fundraiser will help us:





- Secure our apartment and avoid continued displacement

- Provide a stable home for our children

- Replace essential items lost or damaged in the fire

- Cover immediate housing-related expenses while we wait for insurance benefits





Asking for help is not easy, but our family is at a critical point. Every contribution, no matter the size, brings us closer to getting our children back into a safe and stable home.





If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser would mean the world to us.





Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for helping our family get back on our feet.