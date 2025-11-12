Help Us Get Housing and a Car

I'm raising money to help my son and me get out of the shelter and into our own place, and to get a car so we can have the stability and independence we need.





Right now we're living in a shelter. My son is autistic and nonverbal, and having our own space would make such a difference for both of us.





The funds will go toward a deposit and first month's rent for an apartment, and toward getting a reliable car. A car will help me get to work and appointments, and give us the freedom to build a better life together.





Thank you for standing with us.