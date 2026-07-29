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Help us get home after a medical nightmare

GoalR 70,000 ZAR
RaisedR 0 ZAR

Fundraiser created byLindi Louw

Fundraiser funds will be received by Lindi Louw

Help us get home after a medical nightmare


My name is Lindi, and I am a single mother to two amazing children from South Africa.


I am sharing our story because we are trying to return home and rebuild our lives after a long and life-threatening medical crisis.


In January 2025, after being seriously ill for more than a year, my colon ruptured due to undiagnosed diverticulitis.

I spent almost a month in hospital, where I underwent three major back-to-back emergency surgeries as doctors fought to save my life.


From that point, everything changed.

What followed was more than a year of severe complications, infections, immobility, and continuous medical emergencies. I was unable to care for myself or my children, and our lives became focused entirely on survival.


My children lived through that entire period with me, watching everything unfold.


Eventually, after many months of illness and recovery attempts, we were able to travel to Georgia, where I spent months saving for the final surgery I needed to repair the damage and regain my health.


In March 2026, I finally had that surgery.


By God’s grace, it changed everything.

For the first time in a very long time, I am no longer in constant, unbearable pain. I can cook again, clean again, and even play ball with my little boy again — which honestly feels like a small miracle in itself. And yes… I can also confidently say I am very grateful to be back to using a toilet normally again.


I am now physically stable enough to manage daily life again, including caring for my children. I am healing, and I finally have hope again.

Now we are facing the next urgent challenge.


Our visas in Georgia are expiring, and we need to return to South Africa and start again from nothing.


Every bit of savings we had went toward medical treatment and survival. We are returning without furniture, household items, or financial stability.


We are now trying to raise funds to:

Get flights home for myself and my two children

Secure a rental deposit and basic housing

Replace essential household items (beds, linen, cookware, and basic necessities)


We are simply asking for help to return home safely and rebuild a basic, stable life after everything we have been through.


More than anything, I want to give my children safety, stability, and normalcy again after everything they have endured over the past year and a half.


I am happy to provide medical documentation or additional details if needed.


Any contribution, no matter the amount, helps us take a real step toward rebuilding our lives. Even sharing this campaign means more than I can express.


Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for any kindness shown to our family.

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