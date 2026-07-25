Help us get caught up

Our little man was born with a TMI(Traumatic Brain Injury) which caused my husband to be out of work for a few months due to staying at Children’s Hospital with our son and me, Then when we got home it was doctor appointment after appointment, Which no job would accept him having to miss those days. We have gotten behind on multiple bills(Electric, Gas, And cable). If the electric or gas gets shut off we will be kicked out of our apartment and become homeless with our baby. We have also gotten behind on our car payments, Which if we lose that then we no longer have a way to get our soon to his much needed appointments and my husband loses reliable transportation to his new job that he starts soon. We hate to ask for help but we are on the verge of losing everything. Anything helps, Us and our blue eyed baby boy will greatly appreciate the help!