Help Us Get Back on the Road to Serve Our Communit

The Story:

I am reaching out today with a heart full of heavy humility. My wife and I live a quiet life deep in the woods. We live on a fixed income, but we have always found a way to make it work.

Today, that changed. The van we rely on for everything—from our own essential medical appointments to our mission of serving this community—just had its engine burn up. It had over 200,000 miles on it, and I am proud to say that a massive portion of those miles were clocked helping others.

Those who know me know that my life is dedicated to being there when it matters most:

Disaster Response: From assessing damage after storms to performing welfare checks on neighbors who are cut off from help. Just days ago, following the recent flooding, I was dispatched out by one of the groups I volunteer with to perform a welfare check on an elderly couple who were left stranded when the road washed out.

Animal Rescue: Working tirelessly to save, transport, and care for animals that have been displaced or abandoned.

Community Outreach: Delivering food to needy families and supporting local food pantries to ensure our neighbors don't go hungry.

The impact of this breakdown is immediate and heart-wrenching. Tomorrow, I was scheduled to meet with a family to provide search volunteers with critical supplies—mosquito repellent and N95 masks to protect them from the harsh Sahara dust relentless mosquitoes following the recent floods as well as to protect them from a serious disease that is being spread by ticks. Because of this incident, I am stranded 18 miles from town and unable to respond.

This work requires me to be ready to move at the flip of a switch when an unannounced disaster or a sudden crisis calls. Now, that ability is gone. I am devastated knowing that I cannot be there for the people and animals who rely on me when they are at their most vulnerable.

Right now, my wife and I are effectively cut off. Without a vehicle, we cannot make it to our own necessary medical appointments, secure basic supplies, or fulfill the commitments I’ve made to those who rely on me for help.

My wife and I are a couple of great faith. We believe in miracles, and we believe that there are "earth angels" out there who will step forward to help us get out of this nightmare. I have never been the type to ask for help; I’ve spent my life being the one who shows up. But today, I have to swallow my pride and ask for a miracle.

We are raising funds to replace our vehicle with a reliable, used van. This won’t just be a way for us to get to the doctor—it will be a way for me to get back on the road and back to the work that matters: saving animals and supporting my neighbors.

If you can spare anything even if it’s just $1, no matter how small, it will help us get back on our feet. If you can’t donate, please consider sharing our story. It means the world to my wife and me just to know we aren't fighting this alone.

Thank you for your kindness prayers and your support.