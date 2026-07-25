Help Us Get Back on Our Feet

Hey y’all, our names are Devin and Madison Schroeder, we’ve been struggling a little bit financially over the last few months with everything getting more expensive and Saturday the 18th things got so much worse. My wife and I were in a wreck and it’s left us with one vehicle and induction for the birth of our second daughter in less than 2 weeks. Our goal is $9,500 dollars so we can buy another vehicle that’s safe for our family and enough diapers, formula, and other supplies to last us through the first 2-3 months for our second child. We know things are tight for everyone right now but every little bit helps. Thank you for taking the time to read this and God Bless.