Help us get away.

Hello 👋 my name is Jessica, I currently live in Ohio with my 11yr daughter, I have 2 grown boys living on their own thriving in life, I have a Ex-husband (divorced 9.15.2025) who lives in MY home still and will not leave. I've tried to get him to leave, gave him notices, called the Law but unfortunately none of that has helped. Even CPS getting involved due to his abuse towards my daughter even leaving marks, CPS did nothing and Law enforcement will not make him leave. Im struggling on every level right now in life. Home, kids, family, & mentally.

My goal here is to gather enough funds to get my daughter and myself out of this situation 🙌 I would like to relocate for the sake of mine and my daughters mental health. Last night we spent in the hospital for evaluation... I have to help her but im not financially stable to relocate on my own. I can't even make my bills. Please help us. & God bless 🙌 🙏

Anything helps