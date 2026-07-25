Help Us Get Above Water

Hi! My name is Lisa. I am the wife of Jesse and the homeschool mom to 4 amazing kids. My husband is one of the hardest working men I know doing his best to provide for his family. He works as a restaurant manager and has often held multiple jobs at once just trying to make ends meet.





Lately, life has hit hard. From the gutters falling off our house during an ice storm months ago, to both of our cars breaking down, to our newly purchased van needing a new transmission, to the belt needing to be replaced on our mower, to sickness and medical bills, to mold issues, to a washing machine breaking down, to loved ones passing away and unexpected funeral trip expenses, etc… trying to even catch a breath has seemed overwhelming.





All that to say, my husband is doing the best he can to keep us afloat, and I feel like my last resort is to try to see if anyone might be in a place to financially help.





He doesn’t know I have set this fundraiser up. And if it doesn’t amount to anything, I know that God is still good and will provide for us.





Thanks for taking the time to read. Praying God blesses you all!