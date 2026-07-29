Help Us Get a Reliable Vehicle

My husband and I are living on a fixed income and lost our only vehicle. We both have underlying conditions that make it impossible for us to walk, and my husband recently had hip replacement surgery on both sides. Without a car, we can't get to our doctors' appointments or reach the stores in the next town over.





We can't afford vehicle payments right now, but we desperately need a dependable car to manage our health and meet our basic needs. Any amount would be deeply appreciated and would make such a difference for us. Thank you for considering our situation.