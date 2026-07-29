Help us get a place to stay

Hello, my name is Brittany. I'm currently homeless for the first time ever in my life with my 3 dogs. We have been on the streets for just about 3 months on the hot streets of Phoenix, AZ. Yesterday the hight temperature was 111 to give you an idea of the conditions we are trying to survive in. I'm disabled and have difficulty walking without a crutches or a cane. So walking 3 dogs with all my belongings is also difficult as well. I am trying to raise money so I am able to get all of us into a weekly hotel which will allow me to make money since my dogs will have a place to go. Right now their leashes are wrapped around my wrist or waist making it difficult to do anything at all. I appreciate any help that is given. Thanks for your support and God Bless.