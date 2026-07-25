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Help us get a home

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byTamela Coleman

Fundraiser funds will be received by Tamela Coleman

Help us get a home

I'm a single mom to a wonderful 16-year-old daughter, and we're trying to find stable housing after experiencing homelessness. I work hard every day, but balancing a job while not having a place to call home has been one of the hardest challenges we've ever faced.

If it were just me, I'd sleep in my car without a second thought. But watching my daughter go through this has been heartbreaking. Every child deserves a safe place to come home to, a bed to sleep in, and a kitchen where they can enjoy a home-cooked meal.

I'm raising funds with a goal of $5,000 to help us secure a home, cover move-in costs, and finally have the chance to start over. This isn't about luxury—it's about stability, safety, and giving my daughter the fresh start she deserves.

I know everyone is facing challenges, and I truly understand that times are difficult. If you're able to donate, no matter the amount, it would bring us one step closer to having a place to call home. If you aren't able to give, simply sharing our story would mean the world to us.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story, for your kindness, and for any support you can offer. Every act of generosity gives us hope that brighter days are ahead.

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