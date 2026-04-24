Help us get a home

I chose to come home to WV so I could be with my Dad because he's getting older. I've been away from him for 34 years other then visits when I could. My Dad is my heart. Making this choice left me and my daughter without a home. My Dad has property that were going to put one of the tiny homes on if we can manage to get one. I am able to work and are looking for a job but I don't know how much longer that will last due to medical problems. My daughter is looking also. She just graduated HS with her welder certification and says she's going to get a good job so she can take care of me, she doesn't like seeing me hurt and struggling but she also knows I will for my kids. If you would or can please help but if you can't please share. Any amount will get us closer then we are now.

Thank you & Love you for the help

Terra & Cherie