Help us get a car and be able to pay for our Apt.

In a couple of months, my sister and I will be on our own after our grandmother finds her own place . I'm disabled and can't work, and my sister has a low-paying job. She used to do caregiver work, which paid much better, but she had to stop because she didn't have reliable transportation.





If we can help her get a car, she can go back to caregiving. That income would let us cover our basic needs and keep us stable and safe. Right now, without it, we're facing homelessness and an unsafe situation.





We're asking for help to make this possible. Your support would mean everything to us.