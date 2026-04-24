Help us get a better car for my family

Hello, I am a single mom of two daughters and my current two door car is broken down and barely fits my children. I need to buy a new car so I can keep going to work and providing for them. I have bad credit and I can’t finance anything and my emergency fund is too small to buy another car or get mine fixed. We live in Colorado Springs and I can’t walk to my job because it’s too far. I also have to drop the girls off at school every day starting in August. Anything helps thank you.