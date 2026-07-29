Help Us Furnish a New Home for the Shelter

Purposes:

We are seeking financial support to complete the construction of another home for the shelter, as well as to purchase all the necessary furniture for it.

Learn more about Mission for Compassion through our website: www.misionporcompasion.org and discover more about what we are doing in this nation for the glory of God.





Materials Needed to Complete the House





* Doors

* Final electrical installation

* Painting





Equipment and Furnishings Needed





* 3 air conditioning units

* 1 refrigerator

* 1 cooktop stove

* 1 sink cabinet

* 1 washing machine

* 1 spin dryer

* 3 beds

* 12 mattresses

* 8 curtains with curtain rods

* Dining table with chairs

* Television

* Wardrobe/closet for clothes