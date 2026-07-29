Help Us Fund My Brother's Cancer Treatment

Hello, and thank you for taking the time to read our story.





My brother has been diagnosed with cancer and is currently undergoing chemotherapy treatment. This journey has been incredibly challenging for our family, both emotionally and financially. In addition to medical expenses, we must cover medications, tests, transportation, and many other essential costs related to his care.





We are doing everything we can to support him, but we need help to continue this fight. That is why we have created this campaign, hoping to receive support from kind and compassionate people who are willing to stand with us during this difficult time.





Every donation, no matter the amount, will make a meaningful difference in his treatment and recovery. If you are unable to donate, sharing this campaign would also help us tremendously.





Thank you for your generosity, prayers, and support. Our family will be forever grateful





//





Hola y gracias por tomarte el tiempo de leer nuestra historia.





Mi hermano ha sido diagnosticado con cáncer y actualmente está recibiendo tratamiento de quimioterapia. Este proceso ha representado un gran desafío para nuestra familia, tanto emocional como económicamente. Además de los gastos médicos, debemos cubrir medicamentos, exámenes, transporte y otros costos esenciales relacionados con su tratamiento.





Estamos haciendo todo lo que está a nuestro alcance para apoyarlo, pero necesitamos ayuda para continuar enfrentando esta batalla. Por eso hemos creado esta campaña, con la esperanza de recibir el apoyo de personas solidarias que deseen acompañarnos en este difícil momento.





Cada donación, sin importar su tamaño, tendrá un impacto real en su tratamiento y recuperación. Si no puedes contribuir económicamente, compartir esta campaña también significaría mucho para nosotros.





Gracias por tu generosidad, tus oraciones y tu apoyo. Nuestra familia estará eternamente agradecida.