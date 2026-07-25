Help Us Fix the Smile Behind the Grill

If you’ve been to Scott’s BBQs, you know: you leave full, get told to eat more, and hear his blunt take on everything.

He’s not soft-spoken, but he shows up, takes care of people, and brings everyone together. And he doesn’t just grill—he smokes. Low and slow, done right.

Right now, he needs backup.

Scott needs major dental work and it’s affecting his daily life. Like many, he’s put it off because of the cost.

He’s fed us and created a place to belong—now it’s our turn.

We’re raising money to help cover his dental care so he can feel better and get his smile back.

If you’ve ever grabbed another plate or stayed too long at his BBQ, this is your chance to give back.

Every donation goes directly to his treatment. If you can’t donate, sharing helps.

Let’s take care of one of our own!