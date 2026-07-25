Help Us Fix Our Van's Brakes

Our van needs new brake pads and rotors, and we can't afford the parts and labor right now. With three kids in school, we're stretched thin between paychecks, my husband gets paid bi-weekly, so there's always that week where money is tight. School supplies and clothes add up fast, and we're struggling to keep up.





Brakes are critical for our family's safety. We need help covering the cost of the repairs so we can get back on the road safely. Your support would mean so much to us during this difficult time. Thank you for standing with our family.