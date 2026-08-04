Help Us Fix Our Car and Catch Up

My boyfriend, my cat, and I recently moved out of our families houses into our own apartment to start our own lives. We're working hard to build a stable life, but we've hit a rough patch. His car started leaking gas, and the extra cost has made it really difficult to keep up with our bills. We don't have the money to fix the car right now, and every day it's getting harder to manage. Your support would help us repair the car and catch up on the bills we're behind on. We're so grateful for any help you can offer.