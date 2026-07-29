Help us get a new car emergency

On Friday we left for our first family vacation!! We were an hour and 20 minutes away from our destination when suddenly my oil pan shot out from under my car and we threw a rod and my engine was no good. Sadly we had only just bought this car a little over a month ago. And yes It came with a clean bill of health plus I had it fully serviced after buying it. We used all of our saving between buying a car and planning our trip. We're asking for any help we can get, as we don't have the funding to purchase another vehicle. I never thought we would be the ones asking for this kind of help, but sadly this is where we are at.. If you can not donate we totally understand and simply just ask that you share this so that other may. Thank you and God Bless.