Help Us fix my father’s deteriorated roof

For years, my father has worked hard to provide a home for our family. That home has been a place of shelter, love, and countless memories. Unfortunately, the roof of the house has deteriorated badly and is now in urgent need of replacement.





Every time it rains, we worry about the damage being done to the house and the safety of those living in it. What should be a place of comfort has become a source of concern.





As much as I would love to handle this burden on my own, the cost of repairing and reroofing the house is beyond what I can currently afford. That is why I am humbly reaching out for help.





Any donation, no matter how small, will bring us one step closer to providing my father with a safe and secure home. Your kindness will not only help repair a roof—it will restore peace of mind and dignity to a man who has spent his life caring for others.





If you are unable to give, please consider sharing this fundraiser and keeping us in your prayers.





From the bottom of my heart, thank you for your generosity, compassion, and support.



