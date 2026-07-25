Help us finish our house

UPDATE: A couple of months ago, this fundraising effort was created to help Steve and Terry finish their new construction. After serving for 40 years at Sky Lodge Christian Camp and living in onsite housing, retirement brought an opportunity for them to own their very first house. And then Steve was diagnosed with cancer. You'll see from the video story that Steve's cancer battle was rough, preventing him from much of the hands-on building he had planned to do. Sadly, this first week of July, Steve's body was no longer able to fight, and he went home to be with Jesus. But the need to finish the house remains, and is all the greater in order for Terry to have a home. Please consider loving on the family and supporting this fundraiser.





(To see the uncut video, scroll right)









This campaign is for an Elder of our church and his wife, Steve and Terry Hankins. Steve served 40 years at Sky Lodge Christian Camp, and has recently stepped down from his position as Executive Director. Leaving Sky Lodge meant they needed a house, as their previous home was owned by the camp. They started the building process, but Steve was diagnosed shortly thereafter with cancer. The additional medical complications that followed slowed the building progress and caused financial expense, neither of which were expected. Steve planned to be hands-on in much of the build, but because he could not, our church family has been proactive in volunteering lots of time and effort to help with construction. Since construction costs have continued to escalate, and unexpected expenses have been incurred, they need your help. Would you consider helping them complete this project?



