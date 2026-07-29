Help Us Find Safety and Fundraise for Relocation

Dear friends, family, and compassionate strangers,





I find myself reaching out during one of the most challenging times of my life. Over the past five years, my children and I have faced relentless harassment, identity theft, and bullying that have escalated to the point where our lives feel threatened. We are being physically stalked and harassed in our own neighborhood—at our home, schools, and workplaces.





The psychological toll of this experience has been immense. Every day is a challenge as we navigate the fear and anxiety surrounding our daily lives. This situation is not just affecting me; it is impacting my children profoundly, and it has become clear that our only path forward is to relocate to a safer environment.





Relocating will not be inexpensive, and I am reaching out to ask for your support to help us make this critical move. Your contributions will go directly toward the costs of moving and establishing a safe home where we can rebuild our lives away from the threats that have haunted us for so long.





I also have the necessary legal documentation to pursue action against those who have caused us harm, but I need your help to ensure we have the means to get to safety first.





Every dollar counts and means the world to us. If you are able to give, please know that your generosity will be an essential step toward restoring our peace of mind and safety.





Thank you for considering supporting us during this urgent and desperate time. Together, we can create a brighter, safer future for my children and me.





With heartfelt gratitude,





Evon Smith ♥️