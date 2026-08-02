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Help Us Find Safe Shelter in an RV

Goal$8,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byMona Merical

Help Us Find Safe Shelter in an RV

After losing two of my children, then my marriage and my house, my son and I have been living in an old RV. It's our home right now, and it's also where I keep my beloved dogs, they're my emotional support through the hardest time of our lives.


But the RV is pouring in rain. My roommate bought it from a dealer without telling me, and then left without fixing it. I've been working, but I don't have enough to replace it or repair it after car repairs to keep my delivery job. Then I recently got heat stroke, walking the dog. I am a mess.


I need to find a used RV in decent shape, something weatherproof where my son and I can live safely while I work toward affordable housing, OR help towards a down payment for a suitable unit, OR better yet, a place for us to rent that will allow our dogs and not require I make 3 times the monthly rent to qualify.


An RV park is where we can park it. They are expensive.


Please , I can't lose my dogs right now. They're what's holding me together as we navigate these losses.


Your support would mean everything to us.


Thank you for standing with my son and me because our family has pretty much abandoned us and can't be bothered to help in any way, shape or form. We are now beneath them I guess. It's just been one thing after another and I feel like I've been cursed.


This is not the future I had planned or worked for but when others are involved, even the most well thought out plans can be thrown out the window and life loves throwing curve balls.


This just isn't where I thought I'd be 10 years ago. The family I thought I was building to stand beside each other no matter what, chose instead to believe the lies told by a narcissist they had hated and begged me to leave and when I finally did, somehow, I was suddenly a leper.


Then when we lost the glue that held our family together, my beautiful daughter who was also my minime, my best friend and my only advocate, I was treated so badly by my family that it made me question everything I thought I knew about my relationships with my family after I was told I was a cold-hearted, selfish (*)itch, by my own kids, for not acknowledging everyone else's pain while trying to grapple with my own devastation, then I was left alone to process the loss of my daughter and their betrayal.


Now they think it's been long enough and I should be over it by now then they humiliate me on social media, saying I just want attention when I express my ongoing grief, just trying to get any kind of support while they talk about how thankful they are for everyone they have around them, helping them through it.


My other son decided he wanted to be with people who had money and threw me under the bus, less than a year after his sister died and through egregious lies told by him and CPS, and given NO CHANCE to defend myself, my child was stolen from me. They are now deleting me from his life. I did nothing wrong.


I'm at my wits end having been betrayed by my own family. I'm trying to not give up. It's getting harder and harder and I've completely lost my faith.

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