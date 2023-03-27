Help Us Find Safe Housing

Four months ago, my wife and I lost our apartment and have been living in our mini van ever since. My wife has schizophrenia, and I have COPD and other health issues. We have no insurance. We also have six little dogs depending on us.





Living in the mini van in Miami's heat is taking a toll on both of us. The conditions aren't safe or sustainable for our health, and our dogs are suffering too. We need help finding stable housing where we can all be safe and where I can manage my health properly.





Your support would mean everything to us as we work toward getting back into a home. Thank you for standing with us.