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Help Us Find My Sister, Rachel Mbuyi Kalenga

Goal$50,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byjames goat

Help Us Find My Sister, Rachel Mbuyi Kalenga

My name is James, and I am Rachel Mbuyi Kalenga's brother.

I currently live in the United States, while Rachel and the rest of my family are in South Africa. I learned about my sister's disappearance from my younger sister and my mother, and since receiving the news, I have been doing everything I can from abroad to help find her and support my family during this difficult time.

Rachel has been missing since Thursday, June 11, 2026.

At the time of her disappearance, there were ongoing concerns and tensions in parts of South Africa involving immigration enforcement and document checks. According to information shared with our family, Rachel was stopped while returning home and was asked to provide documentation. She did not have her physical documents with her but attempted to show a photo of them on her phone.

Our family was informed that Rachel was taken to a police station. While there, she was able to send us a photo showing that she was at the station. We continued communicating with her for a period of time, but contact eventually stopped.

A few hours later, our family received a message sent from Rachel's phone number claiming that Rachel had been kidnapped. We have not been able to verify the circumstances surrounding that message, and since then, our family has been desperately trying to determine what happened and where Rachel is.

The uncertainty surrounding Rachel's disappearance has been devastating for our family. We are deeply concerned for her safety and well-being and are asking for help from anyone who may have information.

This fundraiser will help cover:

  1. Search and outreach efforts
  2. Travel and transportation costs
  3. Legal assistance
  4. Communication expenses
  5. Printing flyers and awareness campaigns
  6. Other costs directly related to locating Rachel and bringing her home safely

Being thousands of miles away in the United States has made this situation especially difficult, but I am committed to doing everything I can to support my family and help find my sister.

Any donation, no matter the amount, will help support these efforts. If you cannot donate, please consider sharing this fundraiser and Rachel's missing-person flyer with others.

Thank you for your support, prayers, and kindness during this difficult time.

If you have any information regarding Rachel's whereabouts, please contact the numbers listed on the missing-person flyer immediately.

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