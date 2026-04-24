Help Us Find Home for Our Family

Last April, I lost both my parents ten days apart. I shut down because of grief and lost my home. which left me an eviction on my credit because of this I was forced to move to a hotel room.I'm a single mother of four girls, and we've been living in one room for a whole year.





I've been doing everything I can to secure housing, but it's hard to save when you're paying $610 a week just to live. Every day I call numbers looking for resources to help my family. And every day I am told that there are no resources for my situation. Yesterday I was diagnosed with level two hypertension, I now know this situation is taking a toll on me not only mentally but physically.





I have four amazing girls I do not want to give up on, but I'm in fear of losing my children. If I do not secure housing immediately, I'm asking for help with first month's rent and deposit. I know I'm going to have to pay a double deposit because of the eviction from a year ago. School starts for my girls in five days and I feel like I have failed them. I’m trying to remain faithful compliant and a servant of God but it’s hard.





I don't know how much longer I can make it. We've only made it this far by God's grace. Your support would mean everything to my family.