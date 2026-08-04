Help Us Find a Home Before September

We've lived in our motor home on this land for years, and it's been our home. But we recently found out the property has been rezoned, and we're now classified as non-conforming. On September 1st, we'll have nowhere to go.





I live on Social Security, and finding a place we can afford feels impossible right now. Rents in our area average around $2,000, and options at that price are almost non-existent. I'm terrified about what comes next, not just for me, but for my son Bill, who's 9 and starting 4th grade at the end of August. I'm worried about losing him to the state because of the living conditions we're facing.





I'm raising money to help us find a stable home and get our lives back to a normal living condition. Your support would mean everything to us as we work to stay together and build some stability before school starts.





Thank you for standing with us.