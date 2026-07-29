help us finally meet

I recently discovered long‑lost family members through Ancestry.com — people I never knew existed but always wondered about. After a lifetime of questions, I finally found them. We’ve talked, shared stories, and felt an instant connection, but we have never met face‑to‑face.





This reunion means everything to me. I want to learn who they are, hear their stories, and understand the family history I never got to grow up with. Even more, I want my kids to meet them so they can know the relatives they’ve never had the chance to meet.

The only thing standing in the way is distance and the cost of travel. They live far from where I am, and covering the expenses on my own just isn’t possible right now.





This fundraiser will help cover travel expenses so we can finally come together, share our stories face‑to‑face, and begin building the family bond we missed for so many years. Any support brings us one step closer to healing, connection, and a reunion we’ve waited a lifetime for.





Thank you for supporting this journey of healing, connection, and family. Your kindness truly means the world.