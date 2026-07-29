FRAUDBUSTERS: Help Us Fight Phantom Voting

FRAUDBUSTERS: Fight voter fraud before it derails free and fair 2026 elections! SUPPORT Voter ID everywhere!





Our goals:





REMOVE phantom "voters" from the rolls Purchase outdoor billboards supporting VOTER ID





RealAmerica.Vote's FRAUDBUSTERS campaign is gathering and presenting criminal evidence of massive voting irregularities for the current administration, in support of civil action and emergency orders to secure the validity of the 2026, 2028 elections and beyond. This is initially accomplished through executive order, then legislation.





We are also ready to run an outdoor billboard campaign promoting VOTER ID where this is on the November 2026 ballot, including in California. If this passes, it will create a national political EARTHQUAKE, leading to similar measures in many other states.





RealAmerica.Vote is a non-partisan effort to secure accurate, legally compliant, process-controlled auditable elections in 2026, 2028 and fundamental civil rights to legitimate representable government through education, public outreach, data collection, research, investigations, and litigation.





YOUR generous contributions work DIRECTLY to IDENTIFY and REMOVE fake "voters" from the rolls. Our battle-tested, unique methods pinpoint exactly where the fraud is occurring and refer it to appropriate authorities for review. The more you help, the more ground we can cover.





They will also DIRECTLY finance educational billboards outlining the arguments for VOTER ID in California and nationwide. We will be posting billboard designs in our UPDATE section.





RealAmerica.Vote is a DBA of New York Citizens Audit (NYCA) Civic Fund, a 501(c)(3) IRS approved non-profit registered in the state of New York.





Thank you for your generous contributions and God Bless America!!