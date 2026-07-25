Help Us Fight Justice for Michael Riley

Help Us Fight for Justice for Michael Riley

A Family’s Plea for Help

For over ten years, Michael Riley has been incarcerated in Ohio while maintaining his innocence. His family and supporters have continued searching for answers, reviewing court records, and fighting to ensure that every piece of evidence is heard.

Today, we are asking for your help.

Our goal is to raise funds to retain experienced legal counsel, investigate newly discovered evidence, and pursue every available legal avenue to seek justice.

Michael’s Case

Michael was convicted in connection with a shooting outside the Iron City Cafe in Cleveland, Ohio. Throughout the case, serious questions have remained regarding the evidence presented.

According to court records and testimony:

No weapon was recovered. No physical evidence directly linked Michael to the shooting. Witness testimony contained inconsistencies. The case relied heavily on a theory of complicity. Questions remain regarding identification and the events that occurred that night.

Michael has consistently maintained his innocence.

New Information Has Emerged

Recently, a new witness has come forward with information that may be important to the case. Unfortunately, obtaining proper legal review requires resources that our family does not currently have.

Legal representation, investigative work, record review, expert consultation, and court filings can cost thousands of dollars.

We believe every credible piece of evidence deserves to be examined.

How Your Donations Will Help

Funds raised will be used for:

Retaining post-conviction legal counsel. Reviewing trial transcripts and court records. Investigating new witness information. Obtaining legal filings and documents. Consulting experts when necessary. Travel and administrative expenses related to the case.

Any unused funds will continue to support Michael’s legal efforts and advocacy.

Why We Need Your Help

Justice should never depend solely on a family’s financial resources.

For years, Michael’s loved ones have continued searching for answers while navigating a complex legal system. We are not asking people to determine guilt or innocence. We are simply asking for the opportunity to have new information reviewed by qualified legal professionals.

Every donation, no matter the amount, helps move this effort forward.

If you cannot donate, please consider sharing this campaign with friends, family, churches, community organizations, and anyone who believes every person deserves a fair review of their case.

A Message From the Family

We know that many people may never fully understand what it feels like to watch someone you love spend years behind bars while questions remain unanswered.

We are asking for compassion, support, and an opportunity to pursue the truth.

Thank you for taking the time to read Michael’s story, to share this campaign, and to stand beside our family during this difficult journey.

With gratitude,

The Family and Supporters of Michael Riley

Fundraising Goal

Initial Goal: $25,000

This goal will help cover legal consultation fees, investigation costs, and the initial stages of post-conviction legal representation.

“No matter how difficult the road may be, we will continue seeking truth and justice.”



