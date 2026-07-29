Help us fight infantile Krabbe Disease

Hello our daughter Gracie Benefield was born with a very rare a life threatening disease called krabbe disease. We have been at the children’s hospital for 6 months since she was born. We were told she only had one year to live without a trail transplant and even then it would be uncertain. She has gone through 2 weeks of chemo and the transplant. As we wait until we find out what the lords plan is for our baby we have been at the hospital and needs some help financially in paying bills that are never ending and hospital bills