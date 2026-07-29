Help Us Fight Homelessness After DV Situation

Hello, my name is Vianchy R., I am a mom of 4, and full time student at KBCC. We’re currently living in a family shelter after fleeing a serious DV situation in Upstate NY. We left everything behind including our family and belongings. And ever since I just been trying my best to make ends meet. I’m currently not able to work due to attending school full time and not having the resources or family to give a helping hand with my two year old daughter. I am due to graduate in May of 2027, God Willing. These goals can only be accomplished by me being able to have a secure and stable home. All donations, whether big or small will make a huge difference in changing and molding our lives for the better, while also allowing me to give my children a safe and secure future. In receiving the financial support I can finish my last semesters in school, and save for a place to call home.