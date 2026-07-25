Help us fight for injustice!

Hello family, friends, and friends that are yet to be!





I am creating this for my employee, Josh(21), that is in dire need of help.





Last night, 6/26/26, the police showed up at Josh’s house that he shares with his lovely fiancée, Lilly, and ripped him from his home, reason unknown. As it turns out, he was arrested for something he was charged with 5 years ago and let go after to two passed polygraphs and no evidence.





I know this kid. I know his good times, I know his bad times. One thing that I have been aware of and so grateful for in my life is spiritual discernment. With that I can confidently say that what they are doing is wrong and an innocent person is sitting behind bars.





Please help us get him home and on his way to being free from accusations that are truly life-ruining.