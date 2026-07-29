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Help us fight Data Centers around Granbury TX

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$9,560 USD

Fundraiser created byCraig Jackson

Fundraiser funds will be received by Craig Jackson

Help us fight Data Centers around Granbury TX

Hood and Somervell County have become the largest Energy and Data Center Cluster

proposal IN THE NATION!!! That is what we are fighting, that is what is at stake.


A 2,090 acre campus is looming within only a couple miles of the award winning historic downtown square and the beloved lake.


Out of state developers and foreign investors are trying to force 12 of these massive resource guzzling projects upon our small rural community hoping that we wont have the means to fight them off.


The cumulative proposals amount to over 10,000 acres of industry replacing prime agricultural land in what is supposed to be a protected watershed.


WE CANNOT WAIT! AND WE CANNOT ALLOW THIS TO HAPPEN!!


Citizens are fighting back with legal challenges but even with pro bono legal help, court costs and specialized supporting attorneys cost money. Please help support the citizens as they try to protect this beloved destination and recreation town from this invasion!


All donations received will go directly to supporting the legal costs associated with the fight against the City of Granbury for rolling out the red carpet for a 2,090 acre data center and power plant project behind closed doors while lying to the public.


Any extra funds (if we should be so lucky) will support the legal battles against the other projects in Hood County.


Has a Foreign billionaire investor been working hand in hand with city officials in secret meetings to ram through a massive 2,090 acre power plant and data center project against the wishes of the citizens of Granbury and Hood County?


This project is located just off the beloved historical downtown square and within close proximity to several schools, many residences and a hospital. It will turn 2,090 acres of our beautiful valley with ancient oak trees into an industrial wasteland that poses a threat to our water supply, power grid, our beloved Lake Granbury—and our citizens’ health, safety and welfare.


Some of our local citizens are taking a stand and fighting to protect our beautiful, rural historic small community from this onslaught, but we can’t do it alone. Even though our attorney is working pro-bono, the cost of litigation, court fees and consulting attorneys is significant.


Going up against a city government that has appeared to have turned its back on the very people it is supposed to represent is a daunting task, this is truly a David vs Goliath situation and we need your help!


Please donate what you can, share this with everyone you know, and above all, pray for us as we try to save our community from this devastation.


WE DESPERATELY NEED YOUR SUPPORT TO FIGHT THIS!


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