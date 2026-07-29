Help Us Feed the Lords Sheep

I’m Pastor Tommy, and alongside Pastor Raba, we are honored to serve communities through ministry outreach, evangelism, faith support, and helping people in need both spiritually and physically.





Every day, we encounter families, believers, and struggling individuals searching for hope, guidance, encouragement, prayer, food assistance, and access to God’s Word. Many people we meet are facing hardship, poverty, spiritual discouragement, and lack the basic resources needed for daily living and spiritual growth.





Through this mission, we strive to share the love of Christ by helping provide Bibles, outreach support, prayer ministry, food assistance, faith resources, and encouragement to those who need it most.





One of the most emotional experiences we witness is seeing someone receive support, hope, and the Word of God during a difficult season in their life. The gratitude, tears, joy, and renewed faith remind us why this mission is so important.





In John 21:16-17, Jesus told Peter:

“Feed My Sheep.”

This calling reminds us that ministry is not only about preaching, but also about caring for people, strengthening faith, supporting communities, and showing God’s love through action.

Your support will help us continue:

Bible distribution Food and community support Mission work Prayer and faith-based assistance Supporting churches and evangelists in mission fields





Every contribution helps us continue reaching souls, encouraging believers, and serving communities in need.

Together, we can bring hope, faith, compassion, and practical support to people who may feel forgotten or alone. We invite you to pray with us, support this mission, and become part of the work God is doing through this ministry. Thank you for your kindness, generosity, and prayers. May God richly bless you.