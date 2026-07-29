Help Us Feed Families, Support Children

In 2020, during one of the most challenging times in recent history, Inside Our Community Inc. was founded with a simple but powerful mission: to help people in need with dignity, compassion, and hope.

Since then, we have worked directly in the community providing food, clothing, school supplies, and support services to individuals and families facing hardship. We have seen parents struggle to put food on the table, children start school without basic supplies, and seniors forced to choose between necessities and other essential expenses.

Rather than turning away, we stepped forward.

Today, the need is greater than ever. Every week, more families reach out for assistance. Children depend on our Summer Feeding Program when school is out. Students rely on our Back-to-School Program to receive backpacks and supplies. Seniors and families depend on our food distributions and community outreach efforts to help make ends meet.

As a newly recognized 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, we are committed to expanding our impact and serving even more people in need. However, we cannot do it alone.

Your donation will help us:

🍽️ Provide meals and groceries to families experiencing food insecurity 🎒 Supply children with backpacks, school supplies, and educational resources ☀️ Support our Summer Feeding Program for youth

A gift of:

$25 can help provide meals for a family. $50 can help purchase school supplies for a child. $100 can support food and resource distribution efforts in the community. $250+ helps us expand programs and reach more families in need.

Together, we can continue transforming lives, restoring hope, and building stronger communities.

Please donate today and help us make a difference.

About Us

Inside Our Community Inc. is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to providing food assistance, educational support, essential resources, and community-based programs that improve the lives of underserved individuals, families, youth, and seniors.

📞 678-724-7732

📧 insideourcommunityinc@outlook.com

🌐 https://insideourcommunity.wixsite.com/inside-our-community

Transforming Lives. Restoring Communities. 💙





👵 Develop programs and services for seniors 🤝 Expand outreach efforts to underserved communities

Every contribution, no matter the amount, creates a real and lasting impact.



