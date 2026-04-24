Help Us Feed and Shelter the Homeless

Every day, thousands of people sleep on the streets with no food, no shelter, and no one to turn to. Many are fathers, mothers, children, and young people who have fallen on hard times due to poverty, job loss, sickness, or family struggles. No human being deserves to go to bed hungry or without hope.

This fundraiser was created to help provide food, clothing, temporary shelter, hygiene supplies, and support for homeless individuals and struggling families in our community. Our goal is not only to give immediate help, but also to remind people that they are seen, valued, and not forgotten. Even the smallest donation can make a difference. A meal can feed someone for the day. Clothes can restore dignity. A safe place to sleep can give someone hope to keep going. Together, we can show kindness, compassion, and humanity to people who truly need it most.







