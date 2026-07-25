HELP US EXCAPE BEFORE JULY 13TH...

Help Us Escape Before July 13





My name is Robert. My fiancée, our dog, and I are facing an urgent housing crisis and need help to relocate safely.





Since January, we’ve been involved in a housing dispute that has left us under extreme stress and instability. After months of trying to resolve it, we’ve now been ordered to vacate by July 13.





At the same time, the vehicle we depend on for work and daily transportation was damaged and is no longer drivable, making it even harder to move forward or secure stable housing.





We are doing everything we can to recover, but the situation has reached a point where outside help is necessary.





We are raising $5,000 to cover:





- Security deposit and first month’s rent

- Moving and transportation costs

- Utility setup and basic relocation expenses

- Essential bills during transition





I’ve also been building a project called Uplift Your Life, designed to help people with resumes, business tools, credit support, and writing assistance. I want to continue developing it into something that can help others rebuild their lives.





The hardest loss of my life was my son, Isaiah, in 2022. His memory is what keeps me pushing forward even in moments like this.





If you can’t donate, sharing this fundraiser would mean just as much. Every share increases our chance of finding safety in time.





Thank you for reading and for any support you’re able to give.