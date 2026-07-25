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Help Us Establish a Home for Disciplemakers

Goal₱5,000,000 PHP
Raised₱0 PHP

Fundraiser created byJhunell Regala

Help Us Establish a Home for Disciplemakers

"Go therefore and make disciples of all nations..." — Matthew 28:19


More than two thousand years ago, Jesus gave His Church one mission: to make disciples. That mission is still our calling today.


In Legazpi City, Philippines, we are a small but growing disciple-making ministry committed to proclaiming the Gospel of Jesus Christ, teaching God's Word faithfully, and equipping believers to make disciples who will make disciples in return. Our prayer is not simply to grow a local church but to see Christ glorified throughout the entire Bicol Region as more people come to know Him and faithfully follow Him.


Every Bible study, every prayer meeting, every conversation over coffee, every act of discipleship is part of that vision. We believe that genuine discipleship transforms lives, strengthens families, equips churches, and sends believers into their communities to become faithful witnesses of Jesus Christ. Our desire is to raise men and women who will continue this work long after us, reaching every province, every municipality, and every barangay in Bicol with the hope of the Gospel.


By God's grace, we have already witnessed lives being transformed. We have seen people place their faith in Christ, grow in spiritual maturity, and begin discipling others. These are reminders that the Gospel continues to bear fruit—not because of our abilities, but because of God's faithfulness.


Yet our ministry continues to face one significant challenge.

For every worship gathering, discipleship class, leadership training, prayer meeting, youth fellowship, and outreach activity, we depend on rented venues. While we are deeply grateful for every place God has provided, renting has become increasingly difficult to sustain. A large portion of our limited resources goes toward monthly rental costs instead of expanding the ministry and investing in future disciple-makers.

For years we have prayed for a permanent home—not for comfort or prestige, but for greater faithfulness and stability in the work God has entrusted to us.

Today, we are taking a step of faith.


We are raising funds to purchase a piece of land in Legazpi City that will serve as the future home of this disciple-making ministry. The property we hope to acquire is valued at approximately ₱5,000,000 (around USD 81,368).


This is much more than purchasing land.

It is laying the foundation for a place where:

• The Gospel will be proclaimed faithfully for generations.

• New believers can grow through intentional discipleship.

• Pastors, ministry leaders, and disciple-makers can receive biblical training.

• Children, youth, families, and communities can gather to worship, pray, and study God's Word.

• Mission teams can be equipped and sent to plant and strengthen disciple-making ministries throughout the Bicol Region.

Our vision has never been about constructing an impressive building. Buildings do not change lives.

Jesus does.


But a permanent ministry home can become a tool that allows His Church to serve more faithfully, disciple more consistently, and reach more people with the Gospel.

We recognize that ₱5 million is a significant amount. Humanly speaking, it seems beyond our reach. Yet throughout Scripture, God has repeatedly accomplished His work through ordinary people who trusted Him and willingly gave what they could.

That is why we are inviting people—not simply to donate—but to become partners in the work of making disciples.


Whether your gift is large or small, every contribution brings us one step closer to establishing a permanent disciple-making home for the Bicol Region. More importantly, every gift becomes an investment in lives that will hear the Gospel, grow in Christ, and go on to disciple others.


If you are unable to give financially, we would be deeply grateful for your prayers. Please pray that God would provide according to His will, grant wisdom in every decision, and use this future ministry center to advance His kingdom throughout Bicol and beyond.


Thank you for taking the time to read our story.

Thank you for believing in the mission of making disciples.

Thank you for considering becoming part of what God is doing in the Philippines.

Together, by God's grace, we pray that future generations will look back on this place not because of the land that was purchased, but because countless lives came to know Jesus Christ there—and were sent out to make Him known to others.


"To Him be glory in the church and in Christ Jesus throughout all generations, forever and ever. Amen." — Ephesians 3:21

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