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Help Us Escape Domestic Abuse

Goal$6,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJulie Seigle

Help Us Escape Domestic Abuse

I'm raising funds to help my son and me escape my abusive husband. We've reached out to local charities in our community, but we've been turned away by all of them. I applied for legal aid in my hometown with documentation of the abuse and my abuser's guilty plea to domestic assault against me, but I was turned down. He continues to threaten me almost every single day. My abuser has also cut off all resources leaving me without any financial support. I have a job but my hours were cut at work. I have had no luck finding a new job. I’m trying to keep my son who is 13 and in 8th grade at his current school because he is thriving there. He has been with the same group of kids since kindergarten. He is currently enrolled in all honors classes and will be taking high school algebra one this year. Rylan is on his schools football team and track team. Our strong faith in God is what gives us the strength to stand during this time. My son recently gave his heart to the Lord and he so excited about this and has shared his new found faith with his friends. Even though we cannot see what the future holds we know that God is in control and still on the throne! We ask that you would please pray that God will continue to strengthen us during this difficult time. No weapon formed against us shall prosper!


We need help covering the costs of leaving, housing, legal fees, and the basics we need to start over safely. Your support would mean so much to us as we work toward safety and stability for my son and me. Thank you for standing with us.

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