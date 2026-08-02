Help Us Escape and Rebuild Safely

For the past 10 years, my children and I have been living in an abusive situation. My significant other has repeatedly beaten me and my sons, pulled guns on us, and subjected us all to physical, verbal, and mental abuse. I'm terrified of what could happen next.





My sons are 10 and 6 years old. They deserve a normal, happy life, and so do I. We can't tell anyone where we are or what's happening, which is why I'm reaching out here.





I'm planning to relocate us to safety, and I need help covering the costs of moving, housing, and getting us set up in a new place where we can start over. This fundraiser is how I'm secretly reaching out for support without him finding out.





Your help would mean everything to my children and me as we take this step toward a safer future. Thank you for standing with us.