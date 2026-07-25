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Help Us Equip Our Electronics (RF) Laboratory

GoalR 350,000 ZAR
RaisedR 0 ZAR

Fundraiser created bymusa manganda

Fundraiser funds will be received by musa manganda

Help Us Equip Our Electronics (RF) Laboratory

Help Us Equip Our RF Laboratory for the Next Generation of Engineers


Thank you for taking the time to visit our fundraiser.


We're raising funds to purchase two essential pieces of laboratory equipment—a Spectrum analyzer and an RF signal generator—for our Electronics Department. These instruments will give our students the hands-on experience they need to truly understand radio frequency (RF) engineering, telecommunications, electromagnetic theory, wireless communications, and related subjects.


Every donation, no matter the size, will go directly toward purchasing this equipment and improving the quality of engineering education for our students.


Why This Matters

Engineering is best learned by doing.

Our students spend countless hours studying concepts such as electromagnetic waves, signal propagation, modulation, spectrum analysis, antennas, microwave systems, and wireless communication. While classroom lectures provide the theoretical foundation, many of these concepts remain abstract without access to professional laboratory equipment.

Unfortunately, our department currently lacks the RF test instruments needed for meaningful practical demonstrations and laboratory exercises. As a result, students are often forced to rely on simulations instead of working with real signals and real measurement equipment. With your support, we can change that.


What We Need

We are seeking funding to purchase:

  1. A Spectrum Analyzer for observing and analyzing RF signals, interference, harmonics, bandwidth, modulation, and frequency-domain behavior.
  2. An RF Signal Generator for producing accurate test signals used in experiments involving communication systems, filters, amplifiers, antennas, receivers, and transmitters.

These instruments are standard tools in industry and research laboratories around the world and will become core resources for practical instruction.


How Students Will Benefit

The new equipment will allow students to:

  1. Visualize signals they have previously only studied in textbooks.
  2. Perform real RF measurements and experiments.
  3. Better understand electromagnetic theory through practical demonstrations.
  4. Gain hands-on experience in telecommunications and wireless systems.
  5. Learn industry-standard testing and measurement techniques.
  6. Develop practical skills that prepare them for careers in electronics, communications, broadcasting, networking, aerospace, and research.

Instead of simply learning about RF systems, students will learn how to build, test, troubleshoot, and analyze them.


An Investment in Future Engineers

This is more than purchasing laboratory equipment—it is an investment in the education of future engineers and innovators.

The instruments will serve hundreds of students over many years, supporting laboratory classes, undergraduate projects, research activities, and technical demonstrations. Every contribution will have a lasting impact by helping students graduate with practical experience that employers value.


Our Goal

We are raising funds to purchase a quality spectrum analyzer and RF signal generator that meet the needs of undergraduate teaching and laboratory work. Any additional funds raised will be used to acquire supporting RF accessories such as cables, attenuators, adapters, antennas, directional couplers, and other laboratory components to maximize the usefulness of the equipment.


How You Can Help

Whether you're an alumnus, an engineer, a student, a parent, or someone who believes in the power of education, your support can make a real difference. Every donation—large or small—brings us one step closer to providing our students with the practical learning environment they deserve. If you're unable to contribute financially, you can still help by sharing this campaign with your friends, colleagues, and professional networks.


Thank you for believing in our students and helping us build a stronger future for engineering education.

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