Help us Deflock Transylvania County NC

DeFlock Transylvania County, NC is a grassroots effort focused on protecting privacy, civil liberties, and government transparency in our community.





We are raising funds to help educate the public about automatic license plate readers (ALPRs), including Flock Safety and similar surveillance systems. Donations may help cover informational materials, signs, printing, public-records costs, community outreach, and other lawful advocacy expenses.





We support law enforcement and public safety, but we also believe government surveillance should have clear limits, meaningful oversight, and public accountability.





Our goal is simple: educate our neighbors, encourage public discussion, and advocate for policies that protect both safety and constitutional freedoms.





Every contribution helps us reach more people and keep this important conversation moving forward.





Privacy is not partisan. Constitutional rights belong to every citizen.





Thank you for supporting DeFlock Transylvania County, NC.