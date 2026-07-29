Help Us Cover Mom's Life-Saving Treatments

My mother is battling Stage 4 colon cancer and has been undergoing treatment for over a year. During that time, she has tried four different treatment protocols in her fight against this disease. The financial burden has become overwhelming, and our family is quickly running out of funds. She lives in Ukraine, where health insurance does not cover many of the major expenses associated with cancer treatment, medications, testing, and ongoing care. We are asking for your support to help her continue receiving the treatment she needs. Every donation, no matter the amount, will make a meaningful difference and help give her the best possible chance to keep fighting.