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Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Goal$2,000 USD
Raised$290 USD

Fundraiser created byRC Hains

Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!


Bringing this colorful Victorian-era comic opera to life requires our volunteer costuming team to outfit a large cast, including 21 double-cast principal performers and a substantial chorus. Because our current costume collection is limited, we need our community’s help.


Because MYPT’s current costume collection is limited, we are raising funds to create and acquire the pieces needed to give every young performer a costume that helps them feel fully part of the production.


Our goal is to provide costumes—including necessary costume changes—for all 21 principal actors and to create walking skirts and polonaise-style tops for every female chorus member.


Every contribution will help us purchase fabric and other essential materials so that each young performer can take the stage feeling prepared and confident in a costume suited to the world of the show.


These costumes will also serve MYPT for years to come. The versatile period pieces can be reused in future Gilbert and Sullivan productions and in our annual holiday performances of A Christmas Carol, allowing your donation to benefit many future young performers.


Costumes are much more than decoration. They help students understand the historical setting, social customs, and characters they are portraying while building confidence and encouraging imaginative engagement. They also show young performers how acting, music, movement, history, and visual design come together to create live theatre.


Please help us bring the distinctive Victorian world of Patience to life and create a memorable theatrical and educational experience for every child involved!

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