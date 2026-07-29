Help us continue Bible College

Hello friends, family, and brothers and sisters in Christ,

My family and I are currently studying in the United States on an M1 student visa as we pursue Bible College and ministry training. We came here with a deep conviction that God was calling us to prepare for future ministry and outreach.

Right now, we are facing a major financial challenge and an urgent deadline.

America has tightened it's visa requirements, and, under the conditions of our visa, we must temporarily return to Australia by June 13th, 2026, before returning to continue our studies on July 20th, 2026.

We are believing God for provision in three urgent areas:

Area Of Need: Return flights to Australia $10,000 2026–2027 Bible College tuition $14,000 Living and rental expenses $20,000 Total Goal $44,000

This journey has not been easy, but we truly believe God has called us into ministry training for a purpose greater than ourselves.

We were self supported for the first 2 years. However, we can not continue to self support financially.

We are not asking lightly.

We are stepping out in faith and humbly asking for support/partnership from those who feel led to help us continue this journey.

Your support will help:

keep us compliant with our visa requirements, allow us to continue Bible College, help equip us for future ministry, and provide stability for our family during this season.

Whether you are able to give financially or simply pray for us, we are deeply grateful.

Thank you for standing with us, believing in us, and helping us continue pursuing the calling God has placed on our lives.

With gratitude,

Jason, Julia, Ellysa and Adayah