ASAP Help Us Complete Our Green Card Journey

Hello!

My name is Rail, and together with my wife, Alsu, we are asking for your support during one of the most important moments of our lives.

We were selected in the U.S. Diversity Visa Lottery and have successfully reached the interview stage. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for our family to start a new chapter in the United States.

Unfortunately, this year has been especially difficult for us financially. My wife recently lost her job, leaving us with a significantly reduced household income. At the same time, our immigration interview was transferred from Cyprus to Frankfurt, Germany. Because we both hold Russian passports, traveling to Germany requires obtaining Schengen visas on short notice, adding unexpected costs and logistical challenges.

We have been doing everything we can to cover these expenses ourselves, but the combination of visa applications, travel, accommodation, medical examinations, and immigration fees has become more than we can manage before our interview.

The funds will be used only for:

Schengen visa expenses Travel to Germany Accommodation during the interview Medical examinations U.S. immigrant visa fees Initial relocation expenses

We are not asking anyone to fund our dream entirely—only to help us overcome this final financial obstacle. Every donation, no matter how small, brings us one step closer to completing this journey. If you are unable to contribute, simply sharing our fundraiser would mean just as much.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for supporting our future.



